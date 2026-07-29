Audacy Sports Stations Anchor New SiriusXM Tier

SiriusXM is putting its recent deal to bring Audacy’s terrestrial sports stations to its satellite platform at the center of Sports Pass, a new low-cost, stripped-down subscription built around live games, local sports radio talk, and national voices.

The tier launches September 1, timed to the start of college and NFL football, and will cost new subscribers in the US $5 per month. SiriusXM’s full sports lineup will also remain available through its existing Platinum, All-Access, and Music and Entertainment plans.

That underlying deal, struck with Audacy earlier this month, brings 23 local Audacy sports stations to SiriusXM, including WFAN (New York), 104.3 The Score (WSCR, Chicago), SportsRadio 94WIP (WIP, Philadelphia), WEEI 93.7 (Boston), and 105.3 The Fan (KRLD, Dallas), along with 18 additional Audacy outlets spanning markets from Los Angeles to Buffalo. Good Karma Brands’ ESPN LA 710, a separate addition outside the Audacy agreement, also joins the roster.

Beyond those local stations, Sports Pass carries every NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL game broadcast, NASCAR, IndyCar, and Formula 1 racing, PGA Tour events, WWE premium live events, and college sports across multiple divisions and conferences, along with exclusive channels such as Mad Dog Sports Radio and national brands including ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, NBC Sports Radio, Westwood One Sports, and VSiN.

SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz said, “Every new channel, artist performance, live event, and creator collaboration advances our vision for the future of audio: making SiriusXM a home for fandom, where listeners can go deeper into the things they love and feel part of a lasting community. SiriusXM Sports Pass brings that vision to life for sports fans by putting every game and event we carry, hometown voices, national personalities, and the daily sports conversation into one simple, affordable subscription. No matter who you cheer for or where you listen, it brings you closer to the teams and voices that matter most to you.”