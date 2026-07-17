Entravision CEO Christenson Adds Chairman Title

Michael Christenson is adding a new title to his role at Entravision Communications. The company’s Board of Directors named the CEO as Chairman on July 16, with Paul Zevnik resigning as Board Chair to become lead independent director as part of the transition.

Christenson has served as Entravision’s CEO since July 2023, when he succeeded company co-founder Walter Ulloa following Ulloa’s unexpected death. He brings more than 40 years of experience as a senior leader, investor, and advisor, including prior roles as President and Chief Operating Officer at New Relic and CA Technologies, and as an investment banker at Allen & Company and Salomon Brothers.

The change comes after Entravision restructured its US leadership team this past March, naming Eduardo Maytorena President of Entravision Audio, María Martínez-Guzmán President of Entravision Media, and Winter Horton Chief Revenue Officer, all reporting directly to Christenson.

Entravision owns 46 Spanish-language radio stations across the US, and operates the Latino Radio Network for syndication.