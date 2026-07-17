Saporita Is San Fran GSM As Connoisseur Builds Out in the Bay

Connoisseur Media is staffing up its newly expanded San Francisco cluster. The company has named Stephanie Saporita General Sales Manager for the market, while also expanding Deidra Lieberman’s regional sales role to include oversight of San Francisco operations.

Saporita began her Bay Area radio career in sales at iHeartMedia’s San Francisco cluster before joining CBS Radio in 2007, where she was promoted to General Sales Manager of KMVQ and KLLC in 2015. She returned to iHeartMedia as VP of Sales from 2017 to 2020 before joining Clear Channel Outdoor as VP of Sales in 2021, a role she has held since.

Saporita will report to Deidra Lieberman, who has been named Regional Director of Sales for Connoisseur Media West Coast. Lieberman joined Connoisseur Media roughly six months ago to lead National Sales efforts on the West Coast; her role has since expanded to include oversight of all San Francisco sales operations while she continues to manage national sales responsibilities.

Saporita said, “I’m thrilled to be joining Connoisseur Media and becoming part of a team with such a strong vision for growth. Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about building successful teams, developing meaningful client partnerships, and finding creative ways to deliver results. I’m excited to bring that energy to San Francisco and work alongside an incredible group of people to achieve great things.”

Lieberman commented, “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to expand my role with Connoisseur Media. It’s rewarding when hard work and dedication are recognized, and I’m excited to continue building on the momentum we’ve created and help drive success across our West Coast cluster.”

Connoisseur SVP West Coast Regional Manager Tina Murley remarked, “Stephanie is a tremendous addition to our West Coast team. She is a smart, strategic leader with a proven track record of developing people, growing revenue, and building strong relationships. We are thrilled to welcome her to Connoisseur Media.”

She added, “Deidra has made an immediate impact since joining Connoisseur Media. Her leadership, strategic thinking, and ability to identify opportunities for growth have been invaluable. Expanding her role allows us to continue strengthening our sales organization across the West Coast.”