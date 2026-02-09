Lieberman Lands at Connoisseur For National Sales Out West

Deidra Lieberman is now Connoisseur Media’s Regional Manager of National Sales for the West Coast, placing her in charge of national revenue across Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Palm Springs, and Anchorage as the company builds on its Alpha acquisition.

Lieberman has held various leadership and ground-level broadcast sales roles, including Director of Sales, General Sales Manager, and Vice President of Sales, at ABC Radio, ViacomCBS, Cumulus Media, Citadel Communications, and Susquehanna Broadcasting. Radio Ink has previously recognized her as one of the Most Influential Women in Radio.

She reports to Connoisseur Media Senior Vice President, Western Region, and San Francisco Bay Area Market Manager Tina Murley, who recently joined from Beasley Media Group. Murley commented, “Deidra brings intensity, strategic vision, and a sales mindset that fits where Connoisseur is headed. She knows how to compete, how to lead, and how to win. I’m excited for the impact she will have across our West Coast markets.”

Lieberman stated, “I’m honored to join Connoisseur Media as Regional Manager of National Sales for the West Coast. Connoisseur’s ability to drive national revenue through great local radio is unmatched, and I’m excited to work with Jeff Warshaw, Tina Murley, our market managers, Katz Media, and our clients nationwide.”