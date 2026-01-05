Beasley CRO Tina Murley Exits to Join Connoisseur Media

Beasley Media Group Chief Revenue Officer Tina Murley has exited the company to join Connoisseur Media as Senior Vice President, Western Region, and Market Manager for its San Francisco and San Jose markets, acquired from Bonneville International and Alpha Media, respectively.

Murley’s departure marks the end of a tenure defined by consistent revenue growth and strategic expansion across Beasley’s portfolio. As CRO, she was credited with advancing the company’s cross-platform sales initiatives and aligning broadcast and digital revenue strategies during a transformative period for the broadcaster.

At Connoisseur Media, Murley will oversee the company’s West Coast markets, including its established San Jose operations and its pending San Francisco expansion, which awaits FCC approval following Connoisseur’s announced acquisition of Bonneville International Corporation’s stations.

Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw said, “Tina is exactly the kind of leader we look for at Connoisseur. She brings exceptional operational instincts and a people-first leadership style that aligns perfectly with our culture. We could not be more excited to welcome her to the Connoisseur family as we continue to grow our presence on the West Coast.”

Murley added, “Connoisseur’s commitment to local markets, strong teams, and authentic community connection truly resonates with me,” she said. “I’m excited to take on Western Regional responsibilities while leading the San Francisco and San Jose markets and look forward to building something special with this team.”