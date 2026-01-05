James River Broadcasting Drives Holiday Giving In South Dakota

James River Broadcasting and its DRG Media Group stations helped make the holiday season brighter across South Dakota, leading community giving efforts that supported both healthcare and hunger relief.

In Mobridge, the company played a central role in the MRHC Foundation’s record-breaking Giving Tuesday, which raised $115,318 toward the expansion and renovation of Mobridge Regional Hospital. More than 60 individuals, families, and businesses contributed, aided by matching gifts that added another $70,159 to the total.

James River Broadcasting hosted a live radiothon on Giving Tuesday, amplifying awareness and participation across the region. The broadcast featured interviews with hospital staff and local leaders, including Radiology Co-Director Trudy Kemnitz and Clinic Operations Director Jodi Madison, who spoke about how the hospital’s project will expand specialty care access throughout north-central South Dakota.

A 2:1 matching challenge from the Mobridge Economic Development Corporation and an anonymous donor helped turn the first $25,000 in donations into $75,000 by the close of the broadcast. The event inspired 17 first-time donors and many returning supporters to give. “After last year’s success, we didn’t know how this year was going to go,” said MRHC Foundation Campaign Manager Haden Merkel. “Luckily for local healthcare, donors woke up Tuesday morning willing, able, and determined to invest in a healthier future for their families and neighbors.”

Beyond Mobridge, James River Broadcasting and DRG Media Group continued their holiday giving through the Jason and Vera Nachtigal/DRG Media Group Tackle Hunger fundraiser, raising $3,450 for the Pierre Area Referral Service. Donors were entered into a drawing for two tickets to the Minnesota Vikings–Seattle Seahawks game on November 30, with Pierre resident Paula Tronvold selected as the winner.

