WSB Raises Over $1 Million for Georgia Foster Kids’ Christmas

Cox Media Group’s 95.5 WSB (WSB-AM/WSBB) helped raise more than $1 million for this year’s Clark’s Christmas Kids campaign, fulfilling Christmas wish lists for 9,327 children in foster care across Georgia through donations and partnerships statewide.

Clark’s Christmas Kids operates as a collaboration among 95.5 WSB, Clark.com, Georgia DFCS, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, and Walmart. Donations were collected both online and at in-person events hosted at Walmart locations across the state, while live WSB broadcasts encouraged listeners from North Georgia and beyond to participate.

95.5 WSB Director of Operations, Branding and Programming Ken Charles said, “For 35 years the WSB Radio listeners have made sure every foster child in the state has a merry Christmas. This was a challenging year. There were more kids than ever before, and the cost of toys has gone up. Our amazing listeners still came through and made Clark’s vision a happy reality again for thousands of foster kids.”

DHS Commissioner and DFCS Director Candice Broce said, “Every fulfilled wish list represents our shared commitment to making the holidays brighter for children and youth in foster care. Through the generosity of our partners, volunteers, and countless Georgians, we are able to bring joy to more than 9,300 children on Christmas morning. We extend our sincere gratitude to all who made Clark’s Christmas Kids 2025 possible.”

