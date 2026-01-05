ST Radio Adds ‘Zone’ Coverage as Bloomington’s Sports Station

Sarkes Tarzian’s ST Radio has launched Bloomington’s first all-sports radio station, 98.7 The Zone (WWZN-AM). The new format, heard on 98.7 FM and 1370 AM, replaces the previous WGCL News/Talk format on the same frequencies.

Featuring Westwood One Sports syndicated personalities, local programming from Kent Sterling, Jim Coyle, Mike Glasscott, Joe Smith, and Diane Daily. The Zone will carry Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, IndyCar, and Monroe County and Indiana high school sports.

ST Radio President & The Zone General Manager Brad Holtz shared, “Bloomington has always been a great sports town. From high schools and the Hoosiers, to the Colts and Pacers just up the road, 98.7 The Zone is proud to be Bloomington’s destination for all things sports.”

Zone Program Director Kent Sterling said, “Sports talk in Bloomington is long overdue, and I’m so pleased ST Radio is the company to make this happen. Bloomington is the Big Ten’s best sports town, and 98-7 The Zone will be the Big Ten’s best sports station.”