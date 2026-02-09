Trey Dolle Leaves TV To Lead Cumulus Media’s Queen City Five

Cumulus Media Cincinnati has a new leader, with Trey Dolle taking the Market Manager spot for the five-station cluster. The Cincinnati native most recently served as Vice President and General Sales Manager for Bally Sports/Fox Sports Ohio’s television operations.

Before Bally Sports, Dolle spent three years as National Sales Manager for Fox Sports Ohio and earlier worked in both national and local sales leadership roles at Hearst Television Cincinnati’s WLWT-TV. He began his career in radio as an Account Executive at WUBE-FM and WKRQ-FM in Cincinnati.

Dolle will oversee Cumulus Cincinnati’s 96 Rock (WFTK), 103.5 WGRR (WGRR), 94.1 WNNF (WNNF), 92.5 The Fox (WOFX), and Warm 98 (WRRM), along with the company’s local digital marketing services.

Cumulus President of Operations Dave Milner said, “Trey Dolle brings to Cumulus Cincinnati three decades of media sales and management experience in the Queen City. We are pleased to have him at the helm of our Cumulus Cincinnati station cluster and know he will create value for our partners and listeners with his understanding of the market and connection to the community.”

Dolle stated, “I am thrilled to join Cumulus Media Cincinnati. With our brands and digital marketing service options, we have the ability to drive results for our clients, and I look forward to working with the team to do just that.”