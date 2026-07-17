Mark Pinski Retiring as GM Of Chicago’s WCPT 820

A career that spans sportscasting, professional basketball play-by-play, and 26 years of station management is coming to a close. Mark Pinski, General Manager of Heartland Signal’s WCPT 820 AM, Chicago’s Progressive Talk, is retiring effective August 3.

Pinski has managed nine different Chicagoland radio stations, primarily as General Manager of Newsweb Radio Company from 2000 to 2024 and Heartland Signal LLC from 2024 to 2026.

Before 2000, Pinski worked as a sportscaster for TV and radio stations in Elmira, NY, SportsChannel Chicago, and ESPN Radio 1000 in Chicago. He called professional basketball play-by-play for the Rockford Lightning and the Chicago Rockers in the Continental Basketball Association and served as the radio and TV play-by-play broadcaster for Loyola University Chicago men’s basketball, as well as the TV voice of the Horizon League.

Pinski said, “Most importantly, I want to thank all of the wonderful people I have been fortunate enough to work with and for. I am grateful for all of the opportunities I have been given throughout my 40 years in broadcasting. It’s been a journey, and I realize how lucky I am to have worked in the broadcasting industry for as long as I have.”