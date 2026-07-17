Chris Kligora Named Interim Leader Of Salem Surround

Salem Surround is preparing for its first leadership change in years. Jon Latzer, the digital arm’s VP and General Manager, is retiring, and Salem Media has named Chris Kligora interim leader of its revenue organization as the company plans its next chapter.

Kligora, Senior Director of Multimedia Sales for Salem, brings experience in digital marketing, multimedia sales, business development, customer success, and sales leadership. Before Salem, Kligora held executive leadership roles at Marketron focused on business development and spent more than a decade with Gannett’s LocaliQ and its predecessor, ReachLocal.

His work at the Christian broadcaster earned him recognition among Radio Ink’s Top Digital Sales Professionals for 2026 in January.

William Cosey and Jonathan Greer will continue leading Salem Surround’s operations, fulfillment, and client execution, ensuring continuity for customers, vendors, sales teams, and internal stakeholders. Latzer will continue working with Salem’s leadership team through the transition.

Salem Media Chief Digital Officer Jamie Cohen said, “Jon has been a tremendous leader and trusted partner throughout his time at Salem. He has helped shape Salem Surround into the business it is today through his commitment to our people, our clients, and our local markets. We’re incredibly grateful for everything he’s contributed and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

He added, “Chris has the experience and leadership to guide Salem Surround through this transition. He understands our business, our customers, and our sales organization, and he’s well positioned to continue building on the strong foundation Jon helped create. Salem Surround remains a critical part of our long-term digital strategy. This transition allows us to honor Jon’s contributions while continuing to strengthen the structure, support, and execution behind the business. Our focus remains on serving clients well, supporting our sellers, and building scalable digital solutions that help drive results.”