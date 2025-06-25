iHeartMedia Brings Radio to Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Don Henley was the first to mention Ray-Bans and the radio in the same song, but iHeartMedia is the first to make the combination literal. The company is integrating its app into Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, giving users hands-free access to radio on the go.

The integration, which is the first of its kind for a radio operator, works on both iOS and Android devices in the US. After updating their Ray-Ban Meta glasses, Meta View app, and iHeart app, users can connect the apps, enable playback controls, and even set iHeart as the default audio app for voice search functions.

Beyond novelty, the partnership positions radio directly in front of the next generation of audio consumers.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses have quickly dominated the smart glasses market, capturing over 60% of global market share and driving a 210% year-over-year surge in shipments, per Counterpoint Research. Since their October 2023 launch, more than 2 million pairs have been sold, with EssilorLuxottica now targeting annual production of 10 million units by 2026. The primary users? Teenagers and young adults between 13 and 35, exactly the age group where radio’s traditional reach has grown more challenged.

This younger, tech-savvy audience is also one more willing to engage with emerging forms of advertising.

Edison Research’s Infinite Dial 2024 report showed younger, diverse, and female users driving growth in voice assistant use. Among these users, 61% are open to interacting with ads through voice; 71% would request additional product information, 62% would seek out special offers, and 46% are open to making purchases directly.

The move into wearable voice-powered devices opens the door to more personalized, transactional advertising models for radio. High-income suburban listeners lead adoption, with women particularly responsive to information and deals, while men show slightly stronger purchasing intent.