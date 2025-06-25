On Demand: Learn Gen Z Recruitment Strategies For Radio Sales

The newest Radio Masters Sales Series session from Radio Ink is now available for on-demand viewing, offering a deep dive with RAB CEO Mike Hulvey into one of radio’s most urgent workforce challenges: recruiting and retaining Gen Z sales talent.

In Catching Zs: A Wake Up Call For Recruiting Radio’s Next Generation, Hulvey joins Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats for a wide-ranging conversation designed to help managers, executives, and sales leaders better understand the next generation of sellers and rethink outdated recruitment models.

Hulvey draws from his experience working directly with college students through the Radio Talent Institutes, as well as recent insights from NAB Show 2025 and the parallel BEA 2025. The message is clear: Gen Z isn’t disinterested – they’re just different, and the industry needs to adapt to recruit them effectively.

The webinar explores how financial pressures, side hustles, and a desire for flexible work are driving Gen Z’s career decisions. Hulvey emphasizes that stations must align with this generation’s demand for purpose-driven culture, mentorship opportunities, and clear pathways for growth.

As mentioned in the webinar:

Catching Zs is part of the ongoing Radio Masters Sales Series, a free monthly webinar series from Radio Ink offering frontline sales training and strategic insights for radio professionals.