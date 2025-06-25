RTDNA’s Shelley: Transparency, AI Ethics Will Define News’ Future

As he prepares to retire at 2025’s end, RTDNA President and CEO Dan Shelley is offering a candid assessment of the challenges facing broadcast journalism – from news deserts to political interference, safety threats, and the rise of AI.

Speaking on NASBA’s Broadcast Advocate podcast, Shelley reflected on how deregulation in the 1980s forced radio newsrooms to shift from public service to profit centers. Many markets saw their local news operations vanish. “There are news deserts all over the country — places where people have a very difficult time getting information about what’s happening in their neighborhoods,” he said.

That vacuum, Shelley warned, is often filled by unreliable sources like social media.

But the pressure is not only economic. Shelley pointed to growing political efforts to limit press access. “There seems to be a trend, mostly in red states but not exclusively, to restrict public access to public meetings, public records, and real-time police dispatch information,” he said.

Beyond access, journalist safety is a mounting concern. Shelley cited recent protests in Los Angeles where more than 50 journalists were physically harmed by law enforcement. “Watch your backs, but don’t back down,” Shelley advised. “Journalists have not just a First Amendment right, but a First Amendment obligation to seek the best obtainable version of the truth and give that to the public.”

Artificial intelligence adds a new layer of complexity. Shelley believes AI can help journalists work smarter, but must be carefully controlled. RTDNA has issued AI newsroom guidelines requiring human oversight of any AI-generated content. “We are optimistic about how AI will help human journalists keep their communities informed,” he said. “But we’ve got to be careful to make sure that boundaries aren’t obfuscated.”

Despite the headwinds, Shelley remains optimistic. “The industry is full of a bazillion smart people who can figure this out,” he said. He sees potential consolidation under FCC Chairman Carr’s deregulatory initiative, if done responsibly, as a potential way to rebuild local journalism. “So long as your corporation makes a strong commitment to local news, then you as a journalist are going to be fine.”

Transparency, Shelley emphasized, will be key to maintaining public trust. “The more transparency you can provide as a journalist, the more trust the public will have.”