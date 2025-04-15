Tara Puckey To Lead RTDNA as CEO Dan Shelley Sets Retirement

After more than 25 years of leadership and advocacy within the Radio Television Digital News Association, RTDNA President and CEO Dan Shelley will retire at the end of 2025. RTDNA Executive Director Tara Puckey will succeed Shelley, effective January 1.

Puckey’s appointment was approved by a vote of the RTDNA Board of Directors last month.

Shelley’s relationship with RTDNA began nearly four decades ago as a member and later board member. Before joining RTDNA in an executive capacity, Shelley served as Senior Vice President of Digital Content Strategy for iHeartMedia, and held leadership positions at Urban One, WCBS-TV in New York, WTMJ in Milwaukee, and KTTS-AM/FM in Springfield, Missouri.

He served as RTDNA Board Chair 2005, led the RTDNA Foundation the following year, and officially joined the staff in 2017. During his tenure as Executive Director and later CEO, Shelley led initiatives that expanded the organization’s mission and public impact, including the Voice of the First Amendment Task Force.

Puckey brings more than a decade of experience leading journalism-focused nonprofits. Since joining RTDNA in 2018, she has risen through the ranks, helping guide strategic growth and membership development.

Shelley stated, “It has been the honor of my career to serve broadcast and digital journalists through my roles at RTDNA. Throughout my travels around the world on behalf of our association, I have been heartened to see the insatiable thirst for truth and transparency among people even in autocratic societies. During my travels around this country – in the US and state capitols, at journalism schools and professional conferences, and with the general public – I have proudly been a standard bearer for those same principles.”

RTDNA Board Chair Sheryl Worsley remarked, “Dan’s blend of experience and energy, as well as his deep understanding of our mission, has positioned RTDNA for growth and continued success. With this strong foundation and Tara’s proven track record, we are incredibly optimistic about the future of RTDNA and its critical mission.”

Puckey added, “I’ve spent most of my career serving the inspiring journalists who work each and every day to hold the powerful accountable and tell the stories of their communities. It’s an incredible honor to take the torch from Dan — and a challenge because of the standard of excellence he set — but I am thrilled to continue this work with the smart and talented RTDNA staff and leadership.”