Kansas City’s WHB Extends MLS Radio Rights With Sporting KC

Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City and Union Broadcasting’s Sports Radio 810 WHB will continue their 15-season broadcast relationship under a new two-year agreement covering the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The locally owned and operated sports station will remain the radio home of Sporting Kansas City, carrying live game broadcasts on 810 AM/103.7 FM or 1510 AM/94.5 FM, as well as post-game coverage with The Final Whistle. Blake Aerni returns as the station’s lead play-by-play voice, with former Sporting KC goalkeeper Jon Kempin providing analysis.

Sports Radio 810 WHB will also provide commentary as an alternative audio feed for Sporting KC home matches on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV in the US and Canada.

Weekly team interviews on The Program with Soren Petro and bi-weekly episodes of The Sporting KC Show are also part of the deal.

Union Broadcasting President and General Manager Chad Boeger said, “Sporting Kansas City has been a great partner of ours and we are thrilled to continue the partnership for years to come.”

“There is an enormous amount of excitement with the FIFA World Cup coming to our hometown next year. In addition to Sporting KC competing in MLS, we know the next year and a half will be extremely memorable for soccer in our community. We are Kansas City’s sports radio station dedicated to bringing the best sports talk to the Midwest. It’s terrific to work with a locally owned and operated major league sports franchise,” he added.