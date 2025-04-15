Radio Rallies for FCC Reform While Detractor Fights to Keep Caps

Broadcasters large and small are joining the NAB in pushing the FCC to modernize a wide range of regulations through its “Delete, Delete, Delete” initiative. From technical rules to public file obligations to EEO requirements, each group has its own priorities, but on one issue, there is near-total agreement: the need to eliminate or loosen local radio ownership caps.

Commercial broadcasters, noncommercial operators, and even the US Chamber of Commerce are urging the FCC to scrap or substantially relax the Local Radio Ownership Rule, arguing that the regulation is outdated in a Big Tech world.

They agree that lifting caps is critical for broadcasters to achieve economies of scale, compete for ad dollars, and invest in local content.

The US Chamber of Commerce joined broadcasters in calls to overhaul ownership restrictions, recommending that the FCC eliminate caps entirely outside the top 75 markets and scrap AM/FM subcaps within the largest markets. The Chamber further urged the FCC to review and eliminate reporting requirements like EEO compliance and public file obligations that it says impose unnecessary costs with minimal public benefit.

A coalition of seven local radio broadcasters operating 42 AM and FM stations — including Clarke Broadcasting Corporation, Galaxy Media Partners, Golden Isles Broadcasting, Hancock Communications, HEH Communications, The Cromwell Group, and WYCQ — advocated for abolishing the Local Radio Ownership Rule or, at a minimum, eliminating AM/FM subcaps, arguing that broadcasters are being held back by legacy restrictions while competing against unregulated streaming platforms and tech giants. The group also pushed to scrap the FCC’s Equal Employment Opportunity rules, end online public inspection file requirements, eliminate FM non-duplication restrictions, allow installment payments for regulatory fees, and simplify voluntary license transfer procedures.

Beasley Media Group also pressed the FCC to repeal the Local Radio Ownership Rule.

Noncommercial broadcaster Educational Media Foundation, parent of networks including K-LOVE and Air1, focused its comments on reforms specific to its sector. EMF advocated repealing the Rural Radio Policies, modernizing market analysis, easing restrictions on financial interests in licenses, and updating translator technical standards, arguing that such changes would improve service to larger, more diverse audiences.

Yet amid the general deregulatory push, one group remained still.

The musicFIRST Coalition – a longtime antagonist of the NAB and an advocate for imposing additional performance fees on broadcasters – seeks to preserve local ownership limits. Joined by the Future of Music Coalition, musicFIRST claimed that loosening caps would accelerate industry consolidation, diminish viewpoint diversity, and would not lead to greater investment in local news, labeling such claims a “myth.”

With all initial comments of “Delete, Delete, Delete” submitted, reply comments are due by April 28, at which point deregulation will rest in the hands of Chairman Carr.