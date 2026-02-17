Audacy Adds WGR Sports Radio to FM in Buffalo and Rochester

Audacy is continuing its initiative to bring its biggest AM sports stations to the FM band, with Buffalo’s WGR Sports Radio getting simulcast signals on 104.7 FM in Buffalo and 107.7 FM in Rochester, expanding full coverage to the latter market for the first time.

The sports format replaces Audacy’s Country outlet 107.7 The Wolf (WLKK). The weekday lineup remains in place with one notable shift.

WGR Insiders, featuring Tim Graham, Brad Riter, Zach Jones, Derek Kramer, and other contributors, has replaced One Bills Live after the Buffalo Bills ended their 14-year partnership with WGR and moved to produce and distribute all preseason, regular-season, and playoff radio broadcasts in-house in coordination with Good Karma Brands.

The FM additions mirror the recent expansion of Chicago’s 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) to 104.3 in the Windy City and the 2025 launch of Miami’s 560 WQAM on the same frequency.

Audacy Buffalo-Rochester Senior Vice President and Market Manager Tim Wenger said, “WGR has been the heartbeat of Buffalo sports, and now that beat is louder than ever. We know our fans are second-to-none, and simulcasting on FM allows us to expand our footprint to the furthest corners of Western New York, allowing more fans to join the live, local and high-energy conversations that define our region all year round.”