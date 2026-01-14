Audacy Chicago Bringing The Score to FM With 104.3 Launch

For the first time in its history, Chicago’s 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) will be getting its own FM signal as Audacy sets up 104.3 The Score. The launch extends the reach of The Score’s flagship content, including Chicago Cubs and Bulls broadcasts, starting February 2.

The new signal marks Audacy’s 20th FM sports station nationwide, with the stations lineup of Mully & Haugh; Rahimi, Harris & Grote; and Spiegel & Holmes staying the same.

Audacy Chicago Senior Vice President and Market Manager Kevin Cassidy said, “Chicago fans are the best in the world, and they deserve coverage that matches their passion. Our roster features the best talent in the city with unmatched dedication to delivering the latest sports news and insight. We’re excited to expand The Score’s reach through this FM simulcast, bringing our premier sports content to an even wider audience so they can join the conversation and stay connected to their favorite Chicago teams.”