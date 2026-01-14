HEH Operations Manager Bryan Reeder Steps Into GM Role

After a decade with the company, HEH Communications has promoted Bryan Reeder to General Manager of its Southeast Texas radio stations. Reeder joined HEH Communications in 2015 as Operations Manager for stations serving Huntsville, Willis, and Conroe, TX.

A seventh-generation Texan, he has been a central figure in the company’s programming, marketing, and promotional efforts, as well as co-host of The Wake-Up Morning Show on 101.7 KSAM.

HEH Communications Managing Member Sanders Hickey said, “I welcome Bryan to his new office with excitement for the growth he has demonstrated, and the way in which he will embrace his fellow employees, our audience, and our clients.”

Fellow Managing Member Eddie Esserman added, “It is rewarding for all of our constituencies to be able to promote a team member from within our own organization for this new role. I am confident that we will all grow together with Bryan in the saddle.”