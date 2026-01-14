Freddy Is Ready As Rivera Takes Afternoons On SoCal’s KOLA

Anaheim Broadcasting’s KOLA 99.9 has promoted its own Freddy Rivera to Afternoon Drive. Starting January 19, Rivera fills the seat vacated in December by San Bernardino and Inland Empire radio fixture Vic Slick, who retired after a two-decade run.

Rivera, a SoCal native, has more than 20 years of on-air experience at KGGI in Riverside/San Bernardino, LA’s KIIS-FM, and KDMX in Dallas. He joined KOLA in 2021 as a part-time, weekend, and fill-in host.

Rivera said, “Coming back to the Inland Empire and joining the team at KOLA feels like stepping into the chapter I’ve been working toward for years. This community raised me, and I’m honored to bring my voice home every afternoon. I’m ready to do the best work of my career at such a legendary station.”

KOLA General Manager Jeff Parke said, “From the first time I met Freddy, I wondered how we could get him in here full-time. He’s an extremely talented and energetic broadcaster. I couldn’t be happier.”

KOLA Program Director Gary Springfield added, “It turns out the best person to take over afternoons was already in the building. Freddy is great to work with, and I’m really excited about what he’ll bring to afternoons for the Inland Empire.”