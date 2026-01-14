Nicole Osei Takes ‘Morning Edition’ For North Texas

North Texas Public Broadcasting’s KERA News is welcoming Nicole Osei as the new local host of Morning Edition. She’ll join the station’s newsroom team of Sam Baker, Bella Syrus, Justin Martin, and Rebekah Morr to deliver news to North Texas listeners each weekday.

Osei began her career at CBS Radio Dallas in 2006 and later served as a morning drive anchor and reporter at WBAP. She also hosted Impact Texas for Cumulus Media Dallas, where her work focused on community stories and local issues.

Osei shared, “After serving North Texans as a trusted voice during their daily commutes for the past eight years, I am thrilled to join the KERA team. I am honored to guide our listeners through the news of the morning as they begin their day.”

KERA News Program Director Jeff Penfield said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Nicole back to the radio airwaves. Having a trusted North Texas voice join our morning team will provide essential service and connection for our community.”