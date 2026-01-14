Beasley Media Group Taps Matt Scarano To Lead Detroit Cluster

Former iHeartMedia Chicago Region President Matt Scarano has found a new home in the Motor City, joining Beasley Media Group Detroit as Vice President and Market Manager. He succeeds Patti Taylor, who transitions to Vice President of Sales for the cluster.

Before his Chicago tenure, Scarano served as Market President and Director of Sales for iHeartMedia in Atlanta and Chicago. His earlier career includes senior leadership roles with ABC Radio/The Walt Disney Company, Cox Broadcasting, Big League Broadcasting, and Jacor Broadcasting, where he built a reputation for operational discipline and client-focused strategy.

In Detroit, Beasley operates WRIF, WCSX, WDMK, and WMGC.

Beasley Media Group Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Brian Beasley said, “Matt is a proven, results-driven leader with a deep understanding of today’s evolving media landscape. His operational expertise, sales leadership, and commitment to community make him an outstanding choice to lead our Detroit market, and we are excited to welcome him to the Beasley team.”

Scarano said, “I’m honored to join Beasley Media Group and lead the Detroit team. Beasley’s commitment to local communities, innovation, and strong partnerships aligns perfectly with my values. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to build on the market’s success and continue delivering meaningful results for our audiences, advertisers, and community partners.”