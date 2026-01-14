One Year Later: Meruelo Media Reflects On the LA Wildfires

One year after wildfires tore through Los Angeles, the impact still echoes. For Meruelo Media, operator of Cali 93.9, Power 106, KDAY, and KLOS, what began as a rapid shift from entertainment to emergency response has become a permanent part of its operational DNA.

In the days when smoke filled the skyline and communication lines faltered, Meruelo’s stations became lifelines prioritizing verified information, on-the-ground reporting, and community coordination over playlists and promotions. That urgency has since evolved into a lasting playbook for how radio can serve when digital infrastructure fails and listeners turn to the dial for direction, reassurance, and hope.

Almost one year to the day that Radio Ink first discussed the reaction and response with Meruelo Media Senior Vice President of Programming and Content Pio Ferro, we reconnected with him and Head of Promotions Bryan DeLaTorre to discuss how that moment reshaped their coverage philosophy, deepened community trust, and redefined what it means for a broadcaster to show up, both on the air and in person, when crisis strikes.

Radio Ink: What are the lingering effects of the tragic fires in the community and your station one year later?

Pio Ferro: We haven’t had direct impact other than one of our staff members had family lose her home. I know there’s a lot of frustration with the time it’s taken to rebuild – I heard there’s only a small percentage of homes that are on the way to rebuilding, and/or have been rebuilt.

Radio Ink: When you think back to those first days, what decisions did you make that you would absolutely repeat, and what did you learn you’d do differently next time?

Ferro: I feel our team did such an amazing job on -air, dropping format and going to news/help/guidance. Our street team purposefully went out in the community looking for ways of helping – they didn’t stand by idling – waiting – they went and found and teamed with the biggest community help epicenter.

Radio Ink: Has the wildfire coverage changed your planning for future emergencies?

Ferro: It has, we have established great relationships with city officials that we would use to get information and guidance over the air and on the streets. On air, it would be tailored to the situation.

Radio Ink: Looking back, what did radio do right that other platforms may have struggled with or could not provide?

Ferro: Aside from what our 4 brands did with our coverage, I think TV did a tremendous job. And, mostly all the TV channels I tuned in to.

Radio Ink: What surprised you most about listener response and engagement?

Ferro: What we saw at the racetrack/epicenter I mentioned earlier and other sites – it felt like everyone not directly affected put aside their day-to-day and put all their energy into helping those affected. It wasn’t even a question – people just moved! A lot of shelters are helping folks with displaced pets. It was incredible.

Radio Ink: If you could give one piece of advice to a radio station that hasn’t lived through a disaster of this scale yet, what should they do now to be ready?

Ferro: We all have smaller teams today than even a few years ago, so your best bet is to have community partners (medical, shelter, news, direction) that you know the community can trust and be the connect so people can get to safety quicker.

Radio Ink: You were very deliberate about not putting information on the air unless it was fully verified. In hindsight, how difficult was that discipline to maintain under pressure, and how do you reinforce it now with talent and staff?

Ferro: The important news was more focused on where people could go for food, shelter, etc – we stayed away from speculating how the fires started – we focused on the upcoming weather forecast, school closures, etc.

Radio Ink: The Santa Anita “Epicenter of Help” became a daily presence for your teams. How did being physically visible in the community alter listener relationships compared to on-air coverage alone?

Bryan DeLaTorre: Our onsite team is our front line when it comes to listener and client-facing experiences. They are, in a way, the face of the radio station, and in some cases, the only physical thing some people remember while listening to us. When we first arrived to Santa Anita, we were utilized by the organizers to give them a “voice” in multiple ways. Onsite being one of those ways, they were able to use our sound system to direct traffic, organize lines, and give attendees and volunteers direction..