Salem Media Adds Cassidy to Senior Leadership Team As VP

Salem Media Group has elevated Carolyn Cassidy to the company’s Senior Leadership Team, with a promotion to Vice President & Regional General Manager. Cassidy will continue to oversee four Salem markets while contributing to strategic broadcast initiatives.

Cassidy began her Salem career in Columbus, with her leadership later extending to Tampa in 2023, then Orlando, and most recently Miami. She previously served in sales leadership and General Management roles in Colorado Springs, Denver, Cape Cod, and Vermont.

Salem President of Broadcast Media Allen Power said, “Carolyn has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, market insight, and a deep commitment to Salem’s mission. Her ability to lead multiple large and diverse markets with both strategic focus and personal care makes her an outstanding addition to our VP ranks.”

Salem Senior Vice President Jeff Reisman added, “Carolyn’s experience across several dynamic markets uniquely equips her to join our senior management group where she will contribute to our continued growth and operational excellence.”