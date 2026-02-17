Classical California Merges All Stations Under One Brand

Classical California has unified its statewide brand, bringing KUSC in Los Angeles, KDFC in San Francisco, and nine additional stations under the Classical California name across broadcast platforms, as well as websites, social channels, and streaming offerings.

The move follows the unification of on-air programming between KUSC and KDFC in October. In addition to its terrestrial signals, Classical California operates digital streams and specialty channels aimed at families, gamers, film enthusiasts, and Spanish-speaking audiences.

Classical California President James Muhammad remarked, “This launch reflects a simple belief: classical music belongs in everyday life. Through familiar voices and extraordinary music, we invite listeners into something vibrant, warm, and deeply human.”

KDFC President Bill Lueth commented, “A unified website and app will make it easier than ever to discover music, stories, and cultural moments from across the state and beyond.”