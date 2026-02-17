Westwood One Sports Debuts Sonic Signature with TM Studios

Westwood One Sports has a new sound. The 24/7 National Sports Network has partnered with TM Studios on a new sonic identity under its recently consolidated brand, anchored by a four-note signature designed to unify syndicated talk and play-by-play programming.

Westwood One Sports oversees national programming and distribution for syndicated shows, including The Jim Rome Show, in addition to its long-running NFL, NCAA, and US Soccer play-by-play coverage. Under the expanded agreement with Audacy, the network also assimilated BetMGM Network programming such as You Better You Bet and BetMGM Tonight, with Audacy continuing production and BetMGM serving as presenting and exclusive sportsbook partner.

TM Studios CEO Greg Clancy said, “Westwood One approached TM to create a new sonic identity, both with a new logo and a specific feel, to capture the vision of the Westwood One/Audacy sports powerhouse. Once we knew [Westwood One SVP Sports, Content & Audience] Bruce Gilbert was leading the charge, we were all in.”

Gilbert stated, “We started with the conceptual overview of what we believed Westwood One Sports meant to the consumer, then identified some sounds that we felt spoke to that consumer. The team at TM was able to…formulate a modern sound that fit the contemporary presentation of Westwood One Sports.”