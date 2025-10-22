Infinity, BetMGM Shows Join New Westwood One Sports Network

Building on a decade of collaboration that began in 2012 with the launch of CBS Sports Radio, Cumulus Media’s Westwood One and Audacy are joining forces once again, announcing that the Infinity Sports Network will be rebranded as Westwood One Sports.

The companies say the rebrand gives advertisers broader access to integrated sponsorships and larger-scale reach. CBS Sports Radio was rebranded under the Infinity name in April 2024.

As part of the new agreement, effective December 29, Westwood One will oversee programming and distribution for most syndicated shows, including The Jim Rome Show. Beyond its talk lineup, Westwood One Sports will continue its longtime play-by-play coverage of the NFL, NCAA, and US Soccer.

The deal includes the assimilation of BetMGM Network programming, such as You Better You Bet with Nick Kostos and BetMGM Tonight. Audacy will continue to produce these shows, as BetMGM remains the presenting and exclusive sportsbook partner.

Audacy Chief Business Officer Chris Oliviero said, “Audacy and Westwood One have a long, storied history of collaboration, and today’s evolution of our national sports partnership is that next chapter in our commitment to our hundreds of affiliates, their listeners, and our client partners. Be it local or national, broadcast or digital, opinion content or play-by-play, we continue to smartly look at ways to enhance our leadership position in sports content.”

Westwood One President Collin Jones added, “Westwood One Sports has always been synonymous with the biggest moments in sports audio. Launching Westwood One Sports 24/7 programming strengthens that legacy and positions us to deliver unmatched coverage and commentary to fans coast-to-coast. We’re excited to work with Audacy to make this transition seamless and impactful.”