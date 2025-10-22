KTSA Radiothon Raises Record for Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner

San Antonio’s NewsTalk 550 KTSA and its Connoisseur Media sister stations raised a record-breaking $165,601.55 during the 18th Annual KTSA Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner Radiothon, ensuring that thousands seeking a warm meal will be fed.

The funds will go toward the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner, a San Antonio institution now in its 46th year and recognized as the largest Thanksgiving event in the United States.

Founded by the late restaurateur Raul Jimenez, the dinner began by serving a few hundred guests and now feeds more than 25,000 people each Thanksgiving Day at the Henry B. González Convention Center in downtown San Antonio. The meal is funded entirely by donations and staffed by volunteers each year to prepare and serve.

Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner President Patricia Jimenez said, “The support from News Talk 550 KTSA and its sister stations is a true blessing. They’re more than partners, they’re family. Thanks to them and their amazing listeners, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised to ensure no one in need goes hungry on Thanksgiving Day. KTSA is both the giver and the gift!”

KTSA Host Trey Ware added, “It’s such an honor to lead the KTSA Radiothon for the Jimenez Thanksgiving Meal. I love giving back to the community that has given so much to my family for 70 years.”