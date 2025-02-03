BetQL Network Gets BetMGM Rebrand in Audacy Partnership

Audacy has rebranded its BetQL Network as The BetMGM Network, expanding its partnership with sports betting and iGaming company BetMGM. BetMGM will remain the exclusive sportsbook partner, maintaining category exclusivity across all programming.

This marks the first name change for the network since its launch in 2021. Audacy acquired the QL Gaming Group in 2020.

The network will continue offering approximately 100 hours of original weekly content, featuring flagship shows like You Better You Bet, BetMGM Tonight, Bet Sweats, and The Daily Tip. Network programming is carried on more than 90 stations nationwide, as well as the Audacy digital platform, SiriusXM, and YouTube.

The rebranding kicks off with a high-profile presence for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, where You Better You Bet will broadcast live in the week leading up to the championship game.

Audacy Vice President Mitch Rosen emphasized, “The rebranding to The BetMGM Network reflects our shared commitment and partnership to delivering best-in-class Wagertainment alongside an influential sports gaming powerhouse like BetMGM. There’s no better place to kick off the next chapter of our sports betting content than live all week in New Orleans.”

BetMGM Chief Marketing Officer Casey Hurbis added, “BetMGM and Audacy have had a long-standing partnership, and the rebranding to The BetMGM Network underscores the success we’ve experienced. We look forward to launching this new phase of our relationship with all eyes and ears on New Orleans.”