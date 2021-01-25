Entercom Launches Betting Network

It’s called the BetQL Audio Network. The network, which follows the Company’s recent acquisition of sports data and iGaming affiliate platform QL Gaming Group, will feature sports gambling programming heard across Entercom’s sports stations, Radio.com and digital platform.

The network will be headlined by two daily shows – “You Better You Bet” with Nick Kostos and Ken Barkley and “BetQL Daily” with Joe Ostrowski and Ross Tucker, which was launched in September 2020 and formerly known as “BetSweats.”

As part of the network launch, KEZW-AM in Denver will relaunch as The Bet 1430AM, serving as a broadcast distribution channel for “BetQL Audio Network” content. The network will subsequently launch on 93.1 HD3 in Los Angeles.

“With our acquisition of QL Gaming Group in November, we committed to leveraging our national scale to amplify the rapidly growing sports gambling landscape and deliver smart, data-supported sports-betting content to our listeners,” said Mike Dee, President of Sports, Entercom. “By combining the BetQL brand and our deep collection of expert talent, this new network compliments our industry-leading local sports broadcast portfolio and will further enhance our position as a leader for sports betting programming.”