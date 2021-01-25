KQED’s Michael Krasny Retiring

KQED Public Radio 88.5 FM host Michael Krasny is retiring after 30 years. His final Forum broadcast will be February 12.

“I want to thank all of the listeners, guests and exceptional colleagues I’ve had the great fortune to encounter over the years as host of Forum,” said Krasny. “I’ve been unusually fortunate to sustain such a long career serving the Bay Area in a role that allows me to participate in such rich and thoughtful conversations about the topics of our times.”

“Michael is a Bay Area jewel,” said Holly Kernan, Chief Content Officer. “His is a model public service career and he has brought depth, compassion and the expertise of a literature professor to the airwaves on a daily basis. Forum shows how a regional public affairs program can serve listeners with reasoned and thoughtful dialogue that cuts across so many disciplines and important issues.”

Krasny plans to enjoy his retirement with family, including his first grandchild, to focus on writing and to explore other opportunities.