Wichita’s ‘Bob & Jeff Show’ To End After Two Decades on KFH

After nearly 24 years, father-and-son sports talk duo, Bob and Jeff Lutz, will end their show on Audacy Wichita’s KFH-AM on February 7. Their decision follows The Bob & Jeff Show being moved out of its early afternoon slot in favor of the syndicated Jim Rome Show.

Bob Lutz started his radio career in 1996 on KZSN. He co-hosted Sports Daily from 2001 to 2014 before launching The Drive with his son in 2015. The show was later rebranded as The Bob & Jeff Show and moved to afternoons in 2022 to better fit their schedules. The show has mostly been broadcast from the Lutz home since 2020.

Bob, who also serves as executive director of a local youth baseball league, and Jeff, a digital producer at KWCH-TV, found the later time slot challenging with their work schedules. They attempted to pre-record episodes earlier in the day, but say the change impacted the show’s interactive nature.

In a Facebook post, Lutz stated, “It’s been a great ride for us on this show and for me as a member of the Wichita sports media for half a century. But it’s time. The recent time-slot change is a factor, no doubt. But I want a little more free time and Jeff is on board. It has been fun to be with my son on this show and to jostle with him on a near-daily basis. And Jason Duda has become a good friend during our run, as has our producer and engineer, Max Power. I don’t know what the future holds. Maybe I’ll miss the radio gig so much that I’ll come crawling back for another opportunity.”

KFH Program Director Tony Duesing told The Wichita Eagle that the station will fill the slot with syndicated programming for now, though it may reopen the door to local sports talk talent in the future.