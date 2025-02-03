Nik Carter Joins ‘Off the Record’ as Host, KLOS Becomes Flagship

After two decades, Uncle Joe Benson has left syndicated Classic Rock radio staple Off the Record. In his place, new KLOS afternoon talent Nik Carter takes over as host starting on February 8. Meruelo Media’s KLOS will also serve as the show’s new flagship station.

Carter’s radio career has spanned stations in New York City, Boston, and SiriusXM. He brings his unique interview style and deep rock knowledge to Off the Record, which was started in 1981 by Mary “The Burner” Turner and has featured conversations with The Rolling Stones, The Who, Eric Clapton, and Tom Petty.

Compass Media Networks will continue as Off the Record‘s distributor to its more than 70 affiliates.

Carter commented, “I’m beyond excited to bring my love of classic rock to Off the Record. We’ve got a ton of amazing stories coming your way, and I can’t wait to share them with rock fans all over the country!”

