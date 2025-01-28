Exclusive: Nik Carter Talks KLOS and His Big Move to Los Angeles

Longtime Rock radio talent Nik Carter is writing a new chapter as the new afternoon drive host on Los Angeles’ 95.5 KLOS, starting Monday, February 3. Radio Ink talked one-on-one with Nik in an exclusive interview about his career and settling into the historic call letters.

Radio Ink: You spent nine years with SiriusXM, worked with VH1, and enjoyed decades in New York City and Boston radio. After spending a career on the East Coast, how are you feeling about that West Coast transition?

Nik Carter: Scott Shannon, when he left Pirate Radio, said it’s every DJ’s dream to crack the mic and say, “Hello, Los Angeles.”

Before I got my first break, I was board-opping at WBZ in Boston, peppering the market with my air checks. Even though the past 12 years or so I’ve been on national platforms, I’ve always been an East Coast talent. I did wonder how I would play on the West Coast, because it’s so different. On the East Coast, even the feel-good stations have humor that’s more sardonic, a bit more caustic – which makes sense. Six or seven months out of the year, it’s dark at 4p, and stepping outside feels like being hit in the face by frozen daggers. People walk around hunched and clenched – not so out here.

After my nine years at SiriusXM, doing a talk show about music and later expanding into music and movies, I had the time of my life. When that ended, I got some fantastic offers from programmers I admire who were incredibly supportive, but nothing felt like the right fit.

I got it into my head to hold out for a once-in-a-lifetime situation, not knowing if those even existed in radio anymore. When KLOS called, it became clear this was the pipe dream I had envisioned.

Radio Ink: You’re a big Rock history guy. How does it feel to be stepping into the halls at KLOS?

Nik Carter: It’s funny you mention that because I have an affection for KLOS that goes beyond just being the radio nerd that I am. It’s something I haven’t even told them about yet, I don’t think.

When my father passed away in 2000, J.J. Jackson became almost a surrogate father figure to me. He mentored me. Then, within the past few years, while I was at Sirius, Jim Ladd became a friend and another mentor. He was always so supportive and when Jim passed away, his widow, Helene, reached out to me and said, “You know, Jim always liked your vibe.” What more could you ask for than the approval of “The Last DJ?”

But yeah, it’s heavy – it’s a lot. I’m well aware of the weight of those call letters. There are so few legendary, legacy call letters left, and even fewer still attached to the format that made them legendary in the first place. KLOS is one of those iconic sets of calls. I take very seriously the responsibility of being even a small steward of that legacy.

Radio Ink: Something we’ve got to talk about – you’re stepping into a slot last held by some LA radio legends. Not just LA names, but giants in the radio industry, Kevin and Sluggo. This isn’t your first rodeo, but that still has to be a little nerve-wracking, right?

Nik Carter: Oh, it’s totally nerve-wracking. I’ll be honest, I was quite conflicted about the job just because of that. I think it was during my second interview when I told them, “Look, Kevin and Sluggo are absolute legends. I’m forever a fan,” but what I’ve learned is that if you’re fortunate enough to reach a certain level in this business, the next job you take will probably mean succeeding someone who’s been a long-time fixture at the station or in the market.

That’s difficult for everyone: the listeners, the person or show that came before you, and whoever’s coming in. I go into this job being honest about my admiration for them. I don’t care who knows it. But it’s a heavy lift, no question about it.

Radio Ink: You’re out in LA now, getting used to the new digs and visiting the studio. How’s it been meeting the team?

Nik Carter: They’re amazing. Today was my first day actually in the building, and everyone’s been so supportive. Of course, it’s not just KLOS in that building, it’s Power 106 and KDay, too. I was talking to half the staff from those stations today.

I haven’t been the “new guy” anywhere in like a decade, so you kind of forget what it’s like. You just come in and keep your head down, and hope for the best. People have been reaching out, and I’m seeing a lot of smiles.

Radio Ink: And you’ve got a great crew at KLOS. You have Heidi and Frank and Greg Beharrell. How do you see yourself rounding out that team?

Nik Carter: Well, as I said to Frank, I remember Heidi and Frank from back in the Frosty days. They have quite a legacy. And Greg – he’s on like 90 stations. He’s doing something right. So how do I see myself rounding that out? My understanding is they just needed something a little… different. And I bring a different perspective.

I’m not going to pretend I know LA like the back of my hand. I want the no-BS, locals-only report from everyone. Where’s the best fish taco? What’s your favorite dog run for my dog, Peppermint? Fatburger or In-N-Out? That sort of thing.

I’m also very audience-interactive. There’ll be a lot of phone calls. But the biggest challenge for me right now is adjusting from doing talk shows for the past nine years. I’m used to taking five minutes to unspool a story. Now, I have to figure out how to do it in 50 seconds. That’s where my head is at the moment.

Sometimes, the challenge with the Classic Rock format is that we all know the playlist – and the same stories we’ve all heard for decades. My goal with artists has always been to go a little off the wall and get something unique out of them – things no one’s ever asked. For example, before The Greatest Night in Pop documentary came out, Huey Lewis was on my show, and I said, “So, you got your solo line in We Are the World because Prince didn’t show up, right?” He just looked at me and said, “How do you know that?” I told him, “I’m a fan, Huey.”

Honestly, I’ll just try to have a good time and hope it rubs off on people. LA doesn’t know who I am yet, so I need to introduce myself. I’m a music nerd who gets where they’re coming from.

Radio Ink: Alright, an easy one to close. What LA rock landmark are you visiting first?

Nik Carter: I’m going to go see the Lemmy statue. Okay, well, that doesn’t count because I’ve already seen that. So I’m going to go to Hollywood Forever and I’m going to check out Chris Cornell’s grave. I want to see the Ramones’ graves. And I also want to go to the Hollywood Horror Museum.