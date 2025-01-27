General Motors Global CMO Shenan Reed to Lead IAB Board

The Interactive Advertising Bureau has named General Motors Global Chief Media Officer Shenan Reed as the new Chair of its Board of Directors. Reed previously served as Vice Chair and has been a board member since December 2020. She succeeds John Halley.

Halley, who is President of Paramount Advertising, will continue as a board and executive committee member. NBCUniversal President of Advertising and Partnerships Alison Levin will step into the Vice Chair role, having served on the board since November 2022.

IAB CEO David Cohen commented, “Our IAB Board of Directors plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of our industry. Shenan and Alison bring the expertise, vision, and drive needed to lead this charge. Their contributions to the digital advertising community position them perfectly to guide the industry forward as we address today and tomorrow’s most critical issues.”

Reed expressed, “As the new IAB Board Chair, I look forward to working closely with David, Alison, and the entire Board of Directors to drive innovation, embrace bold ideas, and tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Levin added, “Our shared mission is to foster meaningful connections for the betterment of the ad community while upholding the highest standards of trust and transparency. It’s truly the perfect time for this group to prioritize solutions that will support our evolving landscape and build innovative experiences to enhance consumer engagement for the future.”

The IAB also announced new board members for a three-year term, including Walmart Connect’s Rich Lehrfeld, The Weather Company’s DJ Reali, and Meta’s Simon Whitcombe. Additionally, several current board members were re-elected, including Roku Media’s Jay Askinasi, Disney Advertising’s Jamie Power, and Amazon Advertising’s Alan Moss.

The full IAB Board is listed here.