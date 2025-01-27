‘The New Mix’ Has A New PD As Zann Fredlund Adds Dallas

Zann Fredlund is adding new Program Director duties for iHeartMedia, stepping in to oversee content for The New Mix 102.9 (KDMX) in Dallas. Fredlund will also continue to serve as PD for 96.7 Kiss FM (KHFI) in Austin.

Fredlund began her career at Wired 96.5 in Philadelphia before moving to Dallas, where she hosted middays on KLIF and Westwood One’s Hot AC and Hits Now formats. She moved to iHeart Seattle in 2018, before later returning to Central Texas.

iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming for Texas and Louisiana Marc Sherman said, “Zann’s passion, creativity, and deep understanding of our audience makes her the perfect fit for this role. Her proven leadership and innovative approach will undoubtedly drive the station’s success to new heights.”

Fredlund said, “This is an incredible opportunity to lead such an iconic brand and team in Dallas. I’m super excited to expand my role with the Texas region and continue my work at iHeartMedia.”