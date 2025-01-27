MaxxKonnect Appointments Strengthen Engineering Teams

Triple Helix Technologies has announced a hire and a promotion for its MaxxKonnect & MK Technical division. Mike Hutchens has joined as Director of Technical Services, while Lindsey Lounsbury has been promoted to Regional Field Engineer.

Triple Helix Technologies formed in early 2024 as a joint venture between MaxxKonnect, Angry Audio, and Logitek

Hutchens previously served as Regional Engineer for Townsquare Media in Evansville, IN. At MaxxKonnect & MK Technical, he will oversee studio and transmitter projects. Lounsbury, who joined the company in July 2023, will oversee stations across the Southeastern markets and report directly to Hutchens.

Hutchens said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the growing team at MaxxKonnect and MK Technical. I’m excited to bring my experience to one of the best teams in the industry as we continue to serve and expand the MaxxKonnect customer base and family of brands.”

Triple Helix Technologies President/CEO Josh Bohn commented, “I’ve known Mike for over a decade. He’s one of the most talented engineers I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. His attention to detail, design skills, and overall work ethic make him the perfect choice to lead our engineering team at MaxxKonnect.”

He added, “Lindsey has been a great asset to the MaxxKonnect family. Since joining us 18 months ago, she has shown tremendous growth, ambition, and willingness to learn. I am so thrilled to have her on our team.”

Lounsbury remarked, “I really enjoy working with everyone at MaxxKonnect, from my co-workers to our clients. I’ve learned so much, and I’m excited to continue learning and helping our industry.”