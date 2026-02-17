Rob Anthony is APD at HMG as Worship 24/7 Moves to Houston

Hope Media Group has promoted Rob Anthony to Assistant Program Director for Worship 24/7 as the Christian radio network prepares to complete its operational integration. HMG announced its acquisition of Worship 24/7 in June after initially partnering in 2023.

Anthony joined Worship 24/7 in 2022 in an operations capacity and now steps into an expanded leadership post as the network centralizes its programming in Houston. He will relocate in March as studios transition from Oregon to Hope Media Group’s Texas headquarters, overseeing daily programming operations across 20 FM stations in 10 states and the brand’s digital channels.

Hope Media Group VP of Radio Jeff Evans said, “Rob has earned the trust of our leadership team through his consistency, collaboration, and commitment to the mission. In this role, he will help carry forward the vision for Worship 24/7 while supporting the team and the ministry with excellence.”

Anthony added, “I can’t say enough about how grateful I am to be part of this ministry! The past few months of integrating with HMG have been like an ‘amuse-bouche’ of what God has in store, and I’m excited not just to continue serving, but grow in every possible way.”