Multiple Locations | Rare Leadership Opportunities

Saga rarely has openings at the GM level—these opportunities are truly unique. We have three General Manager openings, created through retirements and internal promotions. This is your opportunity to join a company known for stability, integrity, and a deep commitment to serving local communities.

We are seeking accomplished leaders who can guide our teams into the future.

What We’re Looking For:

• A seasoned leader with a proven track record in growing revenue and profits.

• The ability to balance innovation with time-tested strategies.

• Strong communication and team-building skills to inspire seasoned professionals.

• Deep understanding of the marketplace and a willingness to embrace new tools and technologies.

Why This Role is for You:

• You bring a wealth of experience and are ready to share your insights.

• You thrive on helping customers and employees grow.

• You understand the importance of fostering both individual and organizational growth.

What You’ll Lead:

• A high-performing team with a shared commitment to excellence.

• A team that sets the standard for quality, community connection, and revenue success.

• Initiatives that bridge the gap between traditional and emerging media platforms.

This is your opportunity to leave your mark on a company that values integrity, innovation, and leadership.

Apply confidentially by sending your cover letter and resume to: [email protected]

Saga Communications, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.