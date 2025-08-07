Audacy Expands Miami Sports Station WQAM to FM

Audacy Miami is bringing 560 WQAM to the FM dial with the launch of a 100,000-watt FM simulcast on 104.3 FM. The station will now broadcast across South Florida on both signals, with the station’s call letters transitioning to WQAM-FM, pending FCC approval.

The new FM signal will amplify local shows like The Joe Rose Show with Hollywood, Tobin & Leroy, and Hochman, Crowder & Solana, as well as Miami Heat and University of Miami Hurricanes football and men’s basketball play-by-play..

Audacy Regional President Claudia Menegus said, “By adding this powerful FM signal, we’re not just expanding our reach, we’re solidifying WQAM’s position as the undisputed leader in South Florida sports radio. We are fired up to continue delivering year-round coverage of the Heat, Hurricanes and the entire Miami sports landscape to our loyal listeners while welcoming more fans into our community.”

Miami Heat EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Michael McCullough also praised the expansion, calling it a win for fan access and audio quality. “The increased power and reach of WQAM on FM will bring even more fans, listeners and a younger, more diverse audience to the airwaves to enjoy the Miami HEAT audio experience,” said McCullough. “HEAT games will now sound better than ever on WQAM on FM.”