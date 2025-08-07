Pillar Picks Michael Guarasi to Oversee STAR Sales In NJ and OH

Pillar Media has appointed Michael Guarasi as General Sales Manager for STAR 99.1 (WAWZ) in New Jersey and STAR 93.3 (WAKW) in Cincinnati. He returns to the STAR brand after previously serving as Senior Business Development representative from 2019 to 2021.

Guarasi joins Pillar Media from Townsquare Media, where he led two sales teams across five radio stations in New Jersey. He brings several years of experience in media sales and marketing leadership.

Guarasi commented, “I am excited to join the esteemed team at Pillar Media and the STAR Radio brands. Pillar Media stands for uplifting, positive, and encouraging messaging, and I am honored to contribute to this important mission.”

Pillar Media Senior Director of Sales Eric Case said, “Mike has many years of experience in multiple marketing mediums, leading teams to success,” said Case. “His passion and leadership reflect our values of excellence, creativity, and integrity. I’m confident he’ll bring fresh energy and help us make an even greater impact.”