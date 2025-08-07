Dave Eanet Stepping Back from Chicago Morning Radio

After more than three decades on Chicago morning radio, WGN Radio sports anchor Dave Eanet will step down from his weekday duties on The Bob Sirott Show. Eanet, who joined WGN Radio in 1984, has been the voice of Northwestern Wildcats football since 1990.

Andy Masur, who has frequently filled in for Eanet and serves as weekend sports anchor, will now join Sirott’s morning team full-time starting August 28. He will also continue to host The Hamp & O’B Show during the NFL season alongside Dan Hampton and Ed O’Bradovich.

During his time at WGN, he has received numerous accolades, including being named Illinois Sportscaster of the Year in 2011 and an honorary inductee into Northwestern’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005. He will continue calling both football and men’s basketball games for Northwestern, which will continue to be broadcast on the station.

Eanet commented, “As I close this chapter of my career, the word that comes to mind is ‘grateful.’ … I will miss the day-to-day connection, but so glad I’ll continue calling Wildcat football and basketball. After calling the last game in the old Ryan Field, I look forward to the first game in the new Ryan Field next year!”

Masur said, “I am truly honored to be taking the baton from Dave Eanet. I like to think he prepared me for this day, and I’m looking forward to carrying on the great tradition of sports on 720 WGN.”

WGN Radio Vice President and General Manager Mary Sandberg Boyle added, “He’s had a rigorous schedule that few could have balanced as well as Dave. I have immense respect for Dave and admire his decision to scale back his morning show broadcast responsibilities. It’s his kindness as a broadcaster and coworker that really stand out.”