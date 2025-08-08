Were You Seen At BFOA’s Austin Media Mixer?

The Broadcasters Foundation of America hosted its first-ever Media Mixer in Texas last night in Austin, bringing together on-air talent, executives, and peers for an evening of connection and community to raise awareness for the foundation’s mission.

The event brought together radio personalities, executives, and industry friends for a night of networking on the first day of this year’s Morning Show Boot Camp.

Pettengill, best known for his years alongside Scott Shannon on Scott & Todd in the Morning on WPLJ, hosted the event in support of the BFOA’s mission to aid broadcasters in crisis. Sponsored by Benztown, the Media Mixer marked the Foundation’s first in Texas, following past editions in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

BFOA President Tim McCarthy previously stated, “It’s critical that everyone in broadcasting know about the Foundation in case they or someone they know needs and qualifies for assistance.”

On average, the BFOA assists about 400 current and former broadcasters in need annually through two grant programs: monthly grants for ongoing support during recovery from illness or accident, and one-time emergency grants following natural disasters or home emergencies.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.