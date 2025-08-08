Turning the Threat Into a Tool

AI isn’t just changing the way we prep, produce, and perform on the air – it’s changing the way we live. The best radio shows don’t ignore it. They’re learning to work with it. We’re coaching talent and teams across the country to use AI as a creative partner.

Used effectively, it saves time, sparks ideas, and frees you up to focus on what matters most: connecting with your audience on an emotional and authentic level.

Smarter Show Prep

AI tools like ChatGPT and Jasper can quickly generate content angles, rewrite teases, or reframe topics. Think of it as a brainstorming assistant. You still drive the execution, but AI helps get you there faster.

Build Characters and Audio Bits

Want to create a parody song, or if your company allows it, an AI-generated celebrity call-in? Milwaukee’s Dave Coombs, Dorene & Marcus on WKLH created an AI Ellen to enhance a pop culture story here.

Platforms like ElevenLabs make it easier to build voices and characters without overloading your cast or producer. That means more room for content and personality and less time wrestling with production.

Audience Insight in Real Time

Research budgets are tight or nonexistent. Tools like Descript and Veritone analyze your audio and give feedback fast on tone, timing, and content structure.

Save Time – So You Can Be More You

AI can automate repetitive tasks like writing promos, podcast descriptions, editing audio clips, or drafting social posts. That means more time for the things only you can do, connecting emotionally, building characters, and creating memorable moments.