DRG Media Chooses Jay Murphy as GM for Seven Stations

Jay Murphy is moving up in South Dakota. DRG Media has named him General Manager and Director of Sales and Operations, moving to oversee seven stations after five years as Director of Sales and Campaign Development at Riverfront Broadcasting in Rapid City.

DRG Media operates 1060 KGFX, River 92.7 (KGFX), 100.1 The Eagle (KJBI), and KPLO in Pierre. In Mobridge, the cluster includes KOLY-AM, Star 99 (KOLY), and KMLO.

Murphy has picked up two consecutive Radio Wayne Award finalist nods for the past two years and was named the 2025 South Dakota Broadcaster of the Year for his work on the Oglala Pet Project campaign, Bike Nights, Small Business Saturday, the St. Jude Radiothon, and the “Bears for the Brave” teddy bear drive.

DRG Media Owners Lance and Tanya Knudson said, “We are thrilled to have Jay onboard to lead DRG into the future. Jay’s track record [of] proven success, not only in revenue growth, but strategic action, combined with strong creativity and enthusiastic leadership, make him the perfect choice to grow our South Dakota operations and deliver ‘next level’ value to our audiences and advertisers.”

Murphy said, “Having spent decades in eastern and western South Dakota, I’m very excited to join DRG Media and work with the talented team to build on our success right down the middle of the state.”