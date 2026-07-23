Bauermeister Goes Full Circle to Lead SBS in Puerto Rico

Fernando Bauermeister is adding a third market to his portfolio, and it happens to be the one where his radio career began. Spanish Broadcasting System has expanded his role as VP/General Manager of Orlando and Tampa to include its Puerto Rico stations.

Bauermeister started his broadcasting career in 1993 as an air talent in San Juan, moving two years later to La Mega 106.9 (WMEG) before shifting into sales, where he rose to Sales Manager for SBS Puerto Rico. In 2005, he relocated to Orlando to join iHeartMedia, launching Rumba 100.3 (WRUM) as General Sales Manager, and in 2013 moved to Tampa, eventually rising to SVP of Sales over iHeartMedia’s seven-station cluster there.

He returned to Orlando in 2022 to help launch WOEX with Cox Media Group before rejoining SBS as General Manager for Orlando and Tampa.

In Puerto Rico, SBS is responsible for La Nueva 94 (WODA/WNOD), La Mega (WMEG/WEGM), La Zeta (WZNT/WZMT/WIOB) and Estereotempo (WRXD).

SBS COO and General Counsel Richard D. Lara said, “Our Orlando, Tampa, and Puerto Rico markets share a natural connection in culture and audience. Fernando is a proven leader with deep roots in Puerto Rico and an exceptional track record in Orlando and Tampa. His elevation to lead these critical markets creates a powerful synergy to drive results across all three.”

Bauermeister added, “I’m excited to lead our wonderful Puerto Rico team to continue serving our local community and helping our advertisers achieve their goals. My career started on these same stations in Puerto Rico 35 years ago and I’m honored to have the opportunity to work side by side with our team.”