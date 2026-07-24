Blast From The Past: Clark Smidt; WBIS, 1966

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Clark Smidt, who takes us back to WBIS in Bristol, CT — 1966, a 500-watt daytimer, and the start of a career that’s still going strong six decades later.

From WBIS, Smidt’s path took him to WWUH-FM at the University of Hartford in 1968, a first day at WHCT-TV in Hartford in 1969, and becoming Operations Director at WBZ Boston in 1971. He went on to steward Softrock at WEEI for CBS in 1981 and signed on WNNH, New Hampshire’s Oldies 99, in Concord in 1989.

Smidt hasn’t slowed down. He’s been a broadcast advisor and connector since 1982, and today he’s owner/operator of 1220 WATX, a rescued Quinnipiac University AM now broadcasting digitally out of Hamden/New Haven, CT.

As Smidt puts it: “Long wonderful trip that keeps going.”

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.