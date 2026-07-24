Connoisseur Media Realigns Bay Area and Portland Programming

Connoisseur Media is consolidating its West Coast programming leadership, expanding the roles of three programmers in the Bay Area and Portland. The reorganization also brings several on-air changes in the wake of Bay Country’s shift onto San Jose’s 98.5 signal.

Brian “Fig” Figula moves into the new role of Regional Operations Manager for the Bay Area, overseeing Connoisseur’s stations in San Jose, San Francisco, and the East Bay. He remains Operations Manager for the San Francisco cluster while taking on day-to-day programming for Mix 106.5 (KEZR) and Bay Country 98.5 (KBAY), in addition to his existing duties on 96.5 KOIT. Figula previously programmed KOIT, KBLX, and KUFX.

Jim “Jazzy” Archer expands his own programming portfolio, adding day-to-day duties for Urban Adult Contemporary KBLX in San Francisco and CHR Live 95.5 (KBFF) in Portland to his existing role programming 99.7 NOW (KMVQ) in San Francisco.

In Portland, Ross MacLeod adds Country 98.7 The Bull (KUPL) to his programming responsibilities, joining his existing oversight of 101.9 KINK-FM and KUFO, the brand MacLeod helped revive in February on the market’s 102.9 signal. MacLeod also remains Operations Manager for Connoisseur’s Portland cluster.

On the talent side, Chris Jackson, who has spent 35 years with KUFX, joins Mix 106.5 (KEZR) as its new midday host following KUFX’s shift to the digital-only K-FOX brand. In Portland, Jamie Tanchyk moves from middays on 98.7 The Bull (KUPL) to afternoons on Live 95.5 (KBFF), and Emily Harlan joins 98.7 The Bull as its new midday personality.

Figula commented, “These changes allow us to align our programming leadership with the continued growth of our West Coast brands. We’re fortunate to have an incredibly talented team, and this structure gives each market experienced local leadership while creating new opportunities for collaboration across the region.”

Connoisseur SVP of Programming Keith Dakin said, “The changes we made today in San Francisco, San Jose, and Portland better position us for continued success. I have tremendous confidence in Fig, Jazzy, and Ross. They are talented programmers who understand their markets, know how to put the right people in the right positions, and have a proven ability to work with talent to create programming that is relevant, engaging, and locally connected. I’m excited to see what they’ll accomplish as they continue to strengthen our brands in highly competitive markets.”