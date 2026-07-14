CTV Growth Earns Gallant An EVP Title At Binnie Media

As connected TV becomes a bigger revenue opportunity for radio, it is becoming a bigger priority at Binnie Media. After joining the company earlier this year, Jodie Gallant has been named Executive Vice President of Strategy for Integrated Marketing.

Since her arrival, Gallant has been building the broadcaster’s CTV framework from the ground up, including campaign systems, audience-targeting methodologies, performance reporting standards, and operational workflows. Before Binnie, Gallant founded JMG Marketing, an agency she led for 15 years serving more than 300 local and regional businesses in New Hampshire and Maine.

Binnie Media CEO Massimo Rosati said, “We have watched Jodie build something exceptional here since day one. Her ability to think strategically, operate with precision, and bring clients along on the journey is exactly what this division needs at this stage of growth. This appointment is well-earned, and we are excited about what comes next for Binnie Media’s integrated marketing clients and team.”

Gallant added, “Binnie Media has something rare: a platform with real reach, a team that operates with integrity, and leadership that thinks big. I have been building here since early this year, and the opportunity in front of this division is significant. CTV and integrated marketing are where local and regional businesses are going to win or lose their visibility in the next decade, and I am proud to be leading that work here.”